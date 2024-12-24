Saquon Barkley 2,105-Yard Chase: What Philly Star Needs To Do In 2 Games
The Philadelphia Eagles have just two games left in the regular season before hopefully making a long playoff run.
Over the next two weeks, the Eagles will try to fight for the best playoff positioning possible while also looking to win the NFC East crown. It should be an exciting two weeks and what should make it better is watching to see if Saquon Barkley can make history.
The Eagles superstar has a chance to do something really special. He has a chance of breaking the all-time single-season rushing record set by legend Eric Dickerson in 1984. Dickerson rushed for 2,105 yards and Barkley actually has a chance to reach this number.
He had a tough -- by his standards -- Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to injuries but got right back on track in Week 16 with 150 rushing yards against the Washington Commanders. Now, he's up to 1,838 rushing yards on the season.
For Barley to tie the record, he will need 267 rushing yards over the final two weeks of the season. He would need 268 to break the record. To set a new record, Barkley would have to average 134 yard over the next two games.
He needs 162 rushing yards in order to become just the ninth running back in National Football League history to reach 2,000 yards in a season.
Barkley certainly has a chance to make history and it will be interesting to see how the team uses him over the next two weeks.
