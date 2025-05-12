Saquon Barkley Caught Eagles Legend's Attention
It may not be possible to make the Philadelphia Eagles' signing of Saquon Barkley look even smarter.
It was a brilliant move on paper when the Eagles made the move last year and he lived up to the hype in 2024. In fact, he played better than anyone could've ever predicted as he topped 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season. The Eagles handed him a new deal already this offseason to make sure that he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
There were a lot of big moments during the season, but one play that obviously stood out was when Barkley did his 180-degree reverse hurdle while facing the Jacksonville Jaguars. A hurdle looks cool at any moment, but Barkley cleared a guy backwards. That just doesn't happen.
Eagles legend Brandon Graham recently joined "Good Morning Football" to dissect the best plays of the year and unsurprisingly Barkley's hurdle popped up.
"I have never seen anything like that, for real," Graham said. "Saquon, hey man, I can't wait to see you this year because I know you have more in store. For him to take a hit at the end, that was a good one, that ball could've popped out and it wouldn't have been as good of a play...that's just the technique that we do everyday. Saquon bought in when he first walked in and that's all you really want for a teammate coming in not from here or not from our team."
What can't he do?