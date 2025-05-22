Saquon Barkley Has Aggressive Take On 2024 Eagles' Historical Standing
The 2024 Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in football last season, and by a healthy margin. And they inarguably are one of the best teams of the last decade.
But where do the Super Bowl LIX champions stand among the top teams in NFL history? Saquon Barkley gave a bold answer during a recent appearance on a podcast produced by teammates Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship.
"I firmly believe when you look at our team that we had last year ... I think we're a top-five team of all time," Barkley said. "If you really look at the season outside the first four games, it was belt to a--. How dominant you guys were on defense and how dominant we were on offense and special teams, people don't realize how great of a team that actually was. ... Teams really stood no chance; you seen that in the playoffs, you seen that in the Super Bowl.
"I really think that when we look back on that 10-15 years and we're all old and we're reflecting on our glory days, the year that we had last year, people don't give us enough credit."
Barkley might be right. The Eagles were uniquely explosive and tough on both sides of the ball, and probably could go toe-to-toe with any of the NFL's historically great teams.
But are they really top-five all-time? Let the debating begin.
