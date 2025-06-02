Saquon Barkley Joined Donovan McNabb In Eagles History
The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten a lot of national love this offseason after winning Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs.
That continued on Monday as it was announced that Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley was selected as this year's cover athlete for "Madden 26."
The first "Madden" game was released in 1988 with the title "John Madden Football." The first time a player appeared on the cover of the game was "Madden 2001" with Tennessee Titans star Eddie George.
Since then, only one other member of the Eagles has been featured on the cover when playing for the franchise. That was quarterback Donovan McNabb on the cover of "Madden 06"
Barkley has only played for the Eagles for one season and already is doing things that pretty much no other player over the last 25 years has done in team history. Barkley is a bona fide superstar on the field and also has had plenty of commercial success off of it.
Philadelphia needed to make a big move last offseason after a disaster of a finish to the 2023 season. The Eagles obviously made a handful of moves, but adding Barkely is the game-changer of all game-changers. The Eagles just won their second Super Bowl title in team history thanks in large part to his addition.
If you're an Eagles fan, you're probably going to have to look hard to find a physical copy of the game around the city.
