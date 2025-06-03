Saquon Barkley Thinks Eagles Have Chance At History
The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and now are going to try to regroup and make it back to the big game once again this year.
Kansas City entered Super Bowl LIX winners of the last two Super Bowls. Winning one Super Bowl difficult. Winning back-to-back championships is almost impossible. Only eight teams have accomplished the feat in National Football League history. Could the Eagles join the list?
Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley joined NFL Network's "The Insiders" and talked about the team and his thoughts on the team's chances this year.
"It's been great," Barkley said. "We've got guys coming in and buying in, training really hard, competing at a high level. The young guys that we drafted and the people we brought in, they're buying into the culture right from the beginning.
"The best way I can answer that question is success is not an accident. We know the recipe. We know what it takes. We can't skip any steps to get to where we want to get to. Last OTAs, it was the same thing, and we already know how training camp's gonna be and we know how it's gonna be during the season. We know the recipe, and we just got to stick to it and a little bit of luck when that comes in with staying healthy. We do that, with the talent that we have and the coaches that we have, we'll be in a good position."
The Eagles have the talented needed to be good once again. Now, the questions is will it all come together once again like last season?
