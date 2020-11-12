Savvy Turns to Special for Brandon Graham

PHILADELPHIA - Brandon Graham has been one of the NFL's top edge players for years now, a trash-talking machine who makes life miserable for the league's offensive linemen.

A non-stop Tasmanian Devil of energy, the 32-year-old Graham has blended his athletic gifts with an unrelenting work ethic, the intersection between promise and production.

To date, however, most outside analysts have more often than not described Graham as underrated due to the one metric that casual fans drift to, sacks.

In Jim Schwartz's defense, however, the goal is a disciplined pass rush and no Jason Babin-like freelancers need not apply.

"We always judge our D-Line play not as individual statistics but as a group," the veteran defensive coordinator said. "I think that (Graham) has made an impact on that group, not just in the pass-rush game which everybody seems to focus on, but in the run game."

Graham has been a staple at the top of film-centric websites for years, because of his all-around play, but his sacks numbers topped out at 9.5 in the 2017 Super Bowl season.

He's on pace to shatter the glass-ceiling of double-digits with 7.0 through eight games this season.

"I think throughout the NFL you've seen a lot of situations where you've seen older pass rushers continue to be effective," Schwartz said when asked about Graham's success getting to the QB. "You can look at a lot of defensive ends, and you see that a lot."

Finishing is a pass-rushing trait something Graham himself explained by pointing out he's gotten savvier as a pass rusher.

"I was missing a lot of sacks," said Graham on Thursday as the Eagles prepare to head north to play the New York Giants on Sunday. "The way, I'll come in so fast and all it takes is a quarterback just step up just a little bit and I'm sliding off of him."

Now Graham is playing faster than ever just as the game is slowing down for him.

"I feel like I'm playing a lot faster but the game has slowed up even more for me," he said. "And you know, being able to get (to the QB), I've been able to get there sometimes because of my teammates, sometimes because I beat the tackle. And they just been coming to me, but I am appreciative and I'm just having fun man in Year 11.

"And I think there is more to come."

Schwartz seems to think so.

Best is in the eye of the beholder but special is special and Graham is that kind of player.

"As far as having his best season, I don't know if I really judge it that way," said Schwartz. "... BG is having an outstanding year."

Added Graham: "I feel like I've done a lot of good things this season, and yes I do feel like, it's starting to become one of those seasons I can remember."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media.

