Scouting Reports on Prospects Eagles May Draft

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah talked for about two hours on a conference call earlier this week. Thorough, detailed, and informative, Jeremiah left no stone unturned.

Jeremiah is a former scout with the Eagles and is still close with the team’s front office.

Here are some of his thoughts on five players who have a chance to be Eagles by the time the 2020 NFL Draft ends on Saturday.

Safety Antoine Winfield, Minnesota

Jeremiah: “I love the way Winfield plays. When you study him this year, I keep coming back to this one play that just stood out to me at the end of the Fresno State game where you see his instincts. He kind of baits the quarterback, wheels around and picks off the ball to finish it. His ability to play in the slot gives him some versatility there, as well.

“He does have some missed tackles, but overall I think he's a really, really solid player, and over the last few days I've made some calls on medicals, talking to teams around the league trying to get some medical information on players, and I brought up his name simply for the fact he's missed the majority of two seasons and how teams felt about it, and everything I got was all clear, so they were very comfortable with where he was medically.

“I felt that might have been one hurdle he would have had to overcome, and it looks like he was able to get that done.”

Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Jeremiah: “Greenard is a real smooth, fluid rusher. He can really bend at the top of his rush. I have him at this point in time at the end of the process here, he's right around 100, so he's I think the 104th player, so that's where that puts him.

“I was a little disappointed he didn't run better. I thought he played faster than the 4.87 he ran, but he's real slippery, and like I said, he can bend at the top of his rush, which you like to see. I think that probably puts him in that - I think you'll see his name come off the board in that third-, fourth-round range.”

Receiver Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

Jeremiah: “He's my 13th receiver. He's my 72nd overall player. I have him as a receiver. I know some teams have already listed him as a tight end and view him as such. There's an athletic comparison there with him and Evan Engram, a very similar profile between those two players.

“I would give this kid a chance on the outside. He's got some outstanding 50/50 ball wins where he can go up and high point the ball. He's another one that's really tough. He's a little bit tight. He does have some drops. They don't ask him to run the full route tree, as we like to say, so he's got to continue to learn and develop as a complete overall route runner, but his physicality and size is going to play in the red zone right away, and he's a phenomenal special teams player. He's one of the best gunners on punt in the entire draft. I have him in that range as my 72nd player, but I like him a lot.”

Cornerbacks L’Jarius Snee and Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

Jeremiah: “I think has got a chance to maybe go in the third round, more than likely in the fourth round, and that’s Sneed. He's got a teammate, Amik Robertson, who's one of my favorite players in the draft, a corner, who everybody has been talking about for a long time as an undersized player who has just got tons of production.

“But Sneed was a safety that moved - or a corner that moved to safety this past year, and wasn't great at safety. I did not love him at safety. Well, he goes back to corner at the all-star game he played in, the NFLPA game, had a great week there from talking to some folks, had a chance to see him move around and all of a sudden you've got a guy that's a 6-foot corner who runs in the mid 4.3s, I think teams are saying, okay, that's his spot, he's not a safety, he's a corner, and he's actually got some toughness to him, as well.

“I ended up putting him as like my 120th player and I don't think anybody was talking about him before the combine and as teams have gone back and done their work on him as a corner, his stock is definitely on the climb.”