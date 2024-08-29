Seahawks Could Land Dynamic Ex-Eagles Linebacker, Three-Time Pro Bowler
Will the former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker find a new home before the 2024 National Football League season kicks off?
There isn't much time left until the Week 1 action begins. The 2024 National Football League regular season will begin on September 5th with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Although the new season is about to begin, there are plenty of free agents available who still could help teams out. One player who surprisingly still is available is former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Shaquille Leonard.
Leonard appeared in five games with the Eagles last season and had one sack and 23 total tackles. He has been available in free agency and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox mentioned the Seattle Seahawks as a possible landing spot.
"Shaquille Leonard has also been available since the spring, though his status is less of a shock," Knox said. "Injuries have derailed his once-promising trajectory, though the four-time Pro Bowler is hoping for an opportunity to revitalize his career...Leonard was a first-team All-Pro in 2018, 2020 and 2021. If he can come anywhere near that level of play again, he could be a massive 2024 bargain.
"The Seattle Seahawks' recent trade for rookie seventh-round pick Michael Barrett suggests new head coach Mike Macdonald wants more at the linebacker position. The 24-year-old may not be the last LB added to Seattle's roster. Potential Suitors: Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks."
Leonard was one of the best linebackers in football from 2018 through 2021. Since then, he has dealt with some injuries. If he is healthy, he could be a dynamic option in free agency.
