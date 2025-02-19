Should Eagles Bring Back $42 Million Fan-Favorite For One Last Run?
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have a lot of choices to make this offseason, but they are the best in the business and surely will get the franchise ready to try to defend their title.
Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles’ championship window is wide open and there’s no reason why the team can’t make another team run in 2025
The Eagles have made the Super Bowl in two of the last three seasons and just beat Patrick Mahomes in the big game.
That’s a pretty big feat and because of that, the Eagles should try to keep as much continuity as possible: Because of this, the Eagles should consider bringing 6-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay back for the 2025 season.
Slay signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Eagles. There's a potential out in the deal this offseason before his cap hit jumps up to just over $13 million.
He’s made it known he wants to play one more season and that he hopes it will be with the Eagles. Slay played well in 2024 and even more importantly was a fantastic mentor to young guys like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The Eagles should keep him because he can still play. But it also doesn’t hurt to keep an important veteran voice in the locker room like him.
The Eagles absolutely should bring back the Philly fan-favorite for one more run.
