SI Puts Eagles 5th in Power Rankings

There isn’t anyone who did not like what the Dallas Cowboys did in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Conversely, there aren’t many who liked what the Eagles did in the recently concluded selection process.

Admittedly, it wasn’t an easy draft to like for Eagles fans.

Nationally, however, the Eagles are still highly regarded as a team to be reckoned with when, and if, the season begins in September. They landed fifth in last week’s power rankings released by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Over the weekend, Breer felt compelled to defend that high ranking as well as some of his other rankings. He makes some good points in his defense of having the Eagles fifth.

The link to Breer’s defense is here:

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/05/02/nfl-power-rankings-poll-defending-unpopular-picks

Nevertheless, some of the decisions made by Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had their share of question marks:

Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson in the first round?

Quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round?

Fast but raw linebacker Davion Taylor in round three?

Perhaps Roseman’s choices on the third day of the draft, in rounds four through seven, will be this class’s saving grace. It was on that final day when the Eagles made seven selections.

There will be misses among those seven, but there better be at least three and even four who play above their draft level.

Until then, there are probably more questions than answers at this point, though it is always best to wait three years before grading a draft.

Howie Roseman’s picks in 2016 get an ‘A.’

His selections in 2017 get a ‘D.’

The Class of 18 is trending upward.

The first wave of grades for the Class of 2020 won’t be known until 2023.

Ss for power rankings, the only way to judge them now, in May, is by we already know about what is on hand, and rookies are the greatest unknowns, not just in Philly but with every franchise, including Dallas.