EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

SI Puts Eagles 5th in Power Rankings

Ed Kracz

There isn’t anyone who did not like what the Dallas Cowboys did in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Conversely, there aren’t many who liked what the Eagles did in the recently concluded selection process.

Admittedly, it wasn’t an easy draft to like for Eagles fans.

Nationally, however, the Eagles are still highly regarded as a team to be reckoned with when, and if, the season begins in September. They landed fifth in last week’s power rankings released by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Over the weekend, Breer felt compelled to defend that high ranking as well as some of his other rankings. He makes some good points in his defense of having the Eagles fifth.

The link to Breer’s defense is here:

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/05/02/nfl-power-rankings-poll-defending-unpopular-picks

Nevertheless, some of the decisions made by Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had their share of question marks:

Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson in the first round?

Quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round?

Fast but raw linebacker Davion Taylor in round three?

Perhaps Roseman’s choices on the third day of the draft, in rounds four through seven, will be this class’s saving grace. It was on that final day when the Eagles made seven selections.

There will be misses among those seven, but there better be at least three and even four who play above their draft level.

Until then, there are probably more questions than answers at this point, though it is always best to wait three years before grading a draft.

Howie Roseman’s picks in 2016 get an ‘A.’

His selections in 2017 get a ‘D.’

The Class of 18 is trending upward.

The first wave of grades for the Class of 2020 won’t be known until 2023.

Ss for power rankings, the only way to judge them now, in May, is by we already know about what is on hand, and rookies are the greatest unknowns, not just in Philly but with every franchise, including Dallas.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Schwartz Values Versatility in Back Seven

Forget convention. the modern spread-and-shred evolution of offensive football has turned so-called sub-packages into the new base

John McMullen

How Much of an Impact Will Jalen Reagor Make?

One prop bet out of Vegas has set the over/under receiving yardage total for the Eagles rookie from TCU

Ed Kracz

NFL Execs Weigh in on Jalen Hurts Pick

It was a mixed bag of opinions on whether or not the Eagles did the right thing in taking a quarterback at a premium point in the NFL draft

John McMullen

Justin Jefferson Heats up WR Debate

Now with the Minnesota Vikings after being bypassed by Eagles, Jefferson said he will make teams pay for not taking him earlier

John McMullen

Jalen Reagor Has Decided on a Uniform Number

The first-round draft pick tweeted out his choice, but the rest of the draft class has yet to have a number assigned

Ed Kracz

Matt Leo Friday Night Lights Dream Reaches Eagles

When he was young, the Australian Rules player fell in love with American football through television and film and now is a DE on Eagles' roster

John McMullen

Corey Clement: I Want to Retire Here

The running back is healthy after shoulder surgery and eager to get back to work after signing a one-year deal to return

Ed Kracz

Josh McCown Gives his View of Eagles QB Room

Last year's backup quarterback, McCown went on sports-talk radio to voice his opinion of the Eagles selection of Jalen Hurts and the impact on Carson Wentz

John McMullen

Jason Peters, Vinny Curry Remain Free Agents

The Eagles wanted to get younger this season but could believe at some point one of these veterans if not both could still help them win in 2020

John McMullen

Eagles Bringing Back Corey Clement

Oft-injured RB is returning on a one-year deal, and his addition now gives Philly six running backs on the roster

Ed Kracz