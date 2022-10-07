SI Tickets Can Get You Into Any Eagles Game This Year

The Ealges are taking their 4-0 record into Arizona on Sunday for a Week 5 matchup against the 2-2 Cardinals.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 ET on FOX.

Even if the Eagles lose and fall to 4-1, they have gotten off to a fast start that they can go 7-6 the rest of the way and still finish with 11 wins.

So, even a loss to the Cardinals wouldn't be devastating.

There are plenty of trends that don't favor Philadelphia.

Here are three:

The Eagles have never won a game inside State Farm Stadium. They are 0-4 since it opened in 2006, including losses in the NFC Championship Game in 2008 and regular-season setbacks in 2012, 2014, and 2020.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is 6-0 against NFC East teams dating back to 2019.

The Eagles have a big NFC East game on tap coming out of the game when the Cowboys visit Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night in the primetime, 8:20 p.m., slot. They cannot afford to overlook Arizona, though human nature might have some of them peeking ahead.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.