Signs Pointing To Eagles Star Possibly Returning For Cowboys Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will return to the field on Sunday, Nov. 10 against the rival Dallas Cowboys with a chance to move to 7-2 on the season.
Philadelphia has a tough matchup ahead of it, but it is one of the hottest teams in football. The Eagles have won four straight games but haven't even been at full strength. Philadelphia's offense has taken a massive step forward but it could be even better soon.
The Eagles have been missing star tight end Dallas Goedert as he has dealt with a hamstring injury. Philadelphia certainly has missed him, but he returned to practice on Wednesday, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.
"AJ Brown (knee), Dallas Goedert (hamstring), and Darius Slay (groin) are all practicing today," Zangaro said. "Ben VanSumeren (concussion) is a spectator."
This doesn't necessarily guarantee that he will be back on the field against the Cowboys, but it is a very good sign. Goedert had the best start to a season of his career before going down with the hamstring injury. He had 301 receiving yards across his first four games of action before going down with the injury in his fifth game before catching any passes.
Having him back into the mix will give quarterback Jalen Hurts another dependable option over the middle of the field. Hopefully, he will be able to continue practicing throughout the rest of the week and return to the field against the Cowboys. If Goedert is forced to miss the clash, don't be surprised if he returns next week.
