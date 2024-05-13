Six-Time Pro Bowler Seen As 'Realistic Target' For Eagles In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles already have been extremely active this season but it sounds like more moves could be on the way.
Philadelphia already has one of the best rosters in football on paper but more depth certainly could make sense. The Eagles already have been busy in free agency but there still are some intriguing players out there who could help.
Bleacher Report attempted to take a look at each National Football League franchise and determine "realistic targets" for the rest of the offseason and mentioned six-time Pro Bowl select Calais Campbell as an option for Philadelphia in free agency.
"Realistic Targets: (linebacker) Tony Fields II (trade), (safety) Jamal Adams, (defensive lineman) Calais Campbell," Bleacher Report said. "Calais Campbell could help strengthen a defensive front that added (Bryce Huff) but traded Haason Reddick and lost Fletcher Cox to retirement. Philly's pass rush was serviceable in 2023 but saw its sack production fall from 70 in 2022 to 43."
Campbell is nearing the end of his illustrious career but still recorded 6 1/2 sacks last season with the Atlanta Falcons. He is a former Defensive Player of the Year who could provide significant depth on the defensive end for the Eagles and likely wouldn't cost too much at this point in his career.
Philadelphia is loaded on both sides of the ball but should still consider more depth additions because of the fact that it could compete for a Super Bowl next season. The Eagles should go all in on the 2024 season and Campbell could help.
