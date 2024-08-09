Six To Watch After Starters Play At Last One Series In Preseason Opener Vs. Ravens
PHILADELPHIA – Rain or no rain, Nick Sirianni is expected to play his starters for at least a series when the Eagles open the preseason in Baltimore against the Ravens on Friday night.
The Eagles coach was noncommittal when he last met with reporters on Wednesday, though the players had hoped to play and even defensive coordinator Vic Fangio wanted them to play. It looks like they will.
It won’t be long, but it is necessary since the team has only one joint practice, which will be Tuesday in Foxborough against the New England Patriots leading up to next week’s second preseason game.
Jalen Hurts was asked if it was important to get out there and play in the preseason since he is still learning offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s new offense. The quarterback has been very good during camp, without an interception in 10 practices, but, maybe more importantly, showing good decision making and accuracy.
“Not necessarily,” he said when asked if it was important to play on Friday. “I think it’s important for me to come out here and practice and really push the threshold in terms of where we are as an offense and where my game is and continue to have those talks and that dialogue with the coaches, coach Kellen and coach (QB coach) Doug (Nussmeier).”
“Like I’ve said already, I trust (owner) Mr. (Jffrey) Lurie, I trust (GM) Howie (Roseman), and I trust Nick to lead us in the right direction with all these different things and just focus on being the best player I can be right now. If it calls for me to play, that’s what it will be.”
The foul weather delivered by Tropical Storm Debby could make for a slippery track inside Baltimore’s M&T Stadium, but Sirianni is moving forward with his starters. Raven coach John Harbaugh isn’t expected to play his quarterback Lamar Jackson.
After the starters depart, the game will be useful for evaluation purposes for the players hoping to add depth to the roster.
There are several things to keep an eye on, but here are six that stand out:
Offensive line. Max Scharping, Matt Hennessy, and Nick Gates have some work to do to prove they can be solid backups. Gates was only signed earlier in the week while Scharping was brought in on June 3. The Eagles will probably only keep one.
Rookies Trevor Keegan and Dylan McMahon will get their first taste of playing against NFL hopefuls. McMahon has been working as the No. 2 center, though so has Brett Toth. Keegan has gotten some reps with the first team.
Defensive tackle. Fangio said he’d like to keep between five and seven defensive tackles. Right now, there are four locks – Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, and Moro Ojomo. Marlon Tuipulotu is probably the fifth. After that, keep an eye on the three who should see plenty of work on Friday. They are Thomas Booker, Gabe Hall, and P.J. Mustipher.
Cornerback. The Eagles are going to have some tough decisions to make, and Friday should provide a good evaluation for a group that includes Eli Ricks, Zech McPhearson, and Josh Jobe. Undrafted free agent Shon Stephens strung together some solid practices lately and should see a decent amount of time against the Ravens.
Ainias Smith. The rookie receiver has struggled with drops in camp and, if the preseason ended today, he could very well be on the outside looking in at a roster spot. He needs to take advantage of whatever targets he gets in Baltimore.
James Bradberry. This should be a good test for the cornerback trying to make the roster as a safety.
Kenny Pickett vs. Tanner McKee. Pickett will likely be the top backup, but McKee has looked very good again this summer. How long each will play is unknown. We could see plenty of Will Grier.
