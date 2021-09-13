Snap Count Science: The Falcons Edition

The Eagles' Week 1 snap counts were skewed a bit by an injury to Marcus Epps and the blowout

ATLANTA - The Eagles unveiled what they are going to be on Sunday during a 32-6 rout over the Falcons but be cautious before making sweeping generalizations when it comes to the snap counts in Week 1.

The circumstance of the game likely elevated the backup reps at least a little and a couple of in-game injuries to Marcus Epps and Zach Ertz, skewed the final numbers.

Dallas Goedert topped Ertz at tight end (52 to 41) but the latter missed some time in the second half with a hamstring injury before returning. The third TE was undrafted rookie Jack Stoll, who made his NFL debut with 12 offensive reps and another 16 on special teams.

The receivers were paced by rookie DeVonta Smith with 62 reps, 87 percent of the team’s offensive total of 71. Jalen Reagor was WR2 with 50 and Quez Watkins totaling 34.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside started as a blocker with a bubble screen scripted and finished with 16 reps as did Greg Ward.

The RB rotation turned out to be only Miles Sanders (47) and Kenny Gainwell (25) with Boston Scott limited to 12 special teams snaps.

The starting offensive line of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, and Lane Johnson played all 71 snaps as did QB Jalen Hurts.

On defense, only two players played all 72 defensive snaps in the rout: safety Anthony Harris and CB Steve Nelson.

CB Darius Slay was close with 70 before being replaced by rookie Zech McPhearson for the final two and S K’Von Wallace played the last 64 reps after Epps (8) went down with a concussion. Slot CB Avonte Maddox was at 45.

The top three off-ball linebackers rotated with Eric Wilson (61) leading the way followed by Alex Singleton (43), TJ Edwards (29), and Shaun Bradley (9). Genard Avery was the SAM LB and played 22 snaps but rookie Patrick Johnson also got some work with seven snaps.

The D-Line numbers were likely affected by the blowout the most with the four-man DE rotation all very close in playing time: Josh Sweat (39), Brandon Graham (36), Ryan Kerrigan (34), and Derek Barnett (33). Rookie Tarron Jackson got two snaps in the cleanup duty.

At DT the rotation was Fletcher Cox (41), Javon Hargrave (40), Milton Williams (31), Hassan Ridgeway (26), and Marlon Tuipulotu (6).

Michael Clay’s core special-teamers were Bradley (21), McPhearson (21), Edwards (19), and waiver-wire pickup Andre Chacere (18).

