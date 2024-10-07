Speculation Building Eagles Will Snatch Chargers Starter
The 2024 National Football League regular season is in full swing and is moving at a fast pace.
It feels like training camp was kicking off just yesterday and yet we are one day away from Week 6 in the National Football League. The Philadelphia Eagles were on their bye week in Week 5 and will return to the field in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.
With each passing week, Bleacher Report's scouting department puts together a list of each team's biggest weaknesses with ways to improve them right now, next offseason, and in the next draft.
In this week's edition, Bleacher Report predicted that the Eagles will sign Los Angeles Chargers starting cornerback Kristian Fulton next offseason.
"2025 Free Agency: (cornerback) Kristian Fulton, Los Angeles Chargers," Bleacher Report said. "Despite having 150 PBUs, 28 picks, six Pro Bowls and an All-Pro bid, Darius Slay hasn't been playing well so far this season. Also, he's only under contract through 2025 and the team could save over $4.3 million of cap space by making him a post-June 1 cut, per Over The Cap.
"So, even after drafting Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia could be looking for some help at cornerback this offseason with Avonte Maddox and Isaiah Rodgers about to hit the open market. Fulton could be a good addition, as he's still young after just turning 26 last month. Additionally, he's been playing well in 2024 with a 67.0 passer rating when targeted and an 82.3 coverage grade heading into this weekend, per Pro Football Focus."
Philadelphia put a specific focus in upgrading the secondary this past offseason and it wouldn't be surprising to see the team look to add another veteran. It's too early to predict, but Fulton is a solid player.
More NFL: Eagles Urged To Get Browns Star In Blockbuster Trade