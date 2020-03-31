EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

SI Predicts First Safety off NFL Draft Boards

Ed Kracz

The Eagles could use a safety.

Perhaps it isn’t as dire a need anymore, since they decided to bring back Jalen Mills and will convert him to safety, and Rodney McLeod and signed free agent Will Parks.

That doesn’t mean they won’t take one when the 2020 NFL Draft begins in just three weeks.

In addition to Mills, McLeod and Parks, the Eagles also have Rudy Ford and Marcus Epps on the roster.

Neither Epps nor Ford are considered to be more of a special team player, though Epps played 99 defensive snaps after being claimed off waivers from the Vikings on Nov. 7. Ford received just 16 defensive snaps in 10 games before he was placed on Injured Reserve with an abdomen injury.

There are options at safety, and Sports Illustrated took a look at who the first one off the board might be in the draft.

The Eagles won’t be the first team that takes a safety.

In fact, they may not get around to shoring up that position until the third day of the draft.

In my Eagles mock draft 2.0 I had the them selecting Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kyle Dugger in the second round.

It could still happen, or maybe Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield is in play with their second-round selection, at No. 53.

No matter who they take – or if they take anybody at all – it likely won’t be Alabama’s Xavier McKinney or LSU’s Grant Delpit.

They are considered to be the top two players at their position entering the draft and will likely be gone in the first round or early in the second round at the latest.

Three third-day options for the Eagles could be Kenny Robinson, Clemson’s K’Von Wallace or Louisiana Tech’s L’Jarius Sneed.

Robinson is an interesting prospect in that he was kicked out of West Virginia University in an academic fraud scandal, was unable to enter the transfer portal, so he went into the XFL, picking up valuable experience in a league that had many former NFL players.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Expands Playoff Field, Sets Schedule Release

One more team from each conference will qualify for the postseason, increasing the Eagles' odds of making it into the field for a fourth straight season

John McMullen

Yannick Ngakoue a Theme-Changer for Eagles

There are themes to every NFL offseason just like there are variables defining every equation.

John McMullen

Eagles Who Must Step Up in 2020

General manager talked about a few members of his roster who could be gone if they don't have the year he wants, and I have my own list. Here is both:

Ed Kracz

Eagles Would Have Preferred Darby Out of NFC East

Cornerback is young enough and fast enough that, if he can curtail the injuries, he could present problems in and out of division

John McMullen

Arcega-Whiteside is the Eagles’ Wild Card at WR

When it comes to the NFL there may not be a better example of our microwave culture than Eagles receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

John McMullen

If Price is Right, Brandin Cooks Could Land With Eagles

The Rams WR is scheduled to count more than $16M against a tight L.A. salary cap and Philly could use a proven pass catcher. What would it take to make a deal?

Ed Kracz

MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Get Ready for 1-2 WR Punch

Eagles need receivers and they waste little time plucking two in the draft

Ed Kracz

Inside Howie Roseman's Trade Philosophy

Trade for Darius Slay gave Eagles more bang for the buck from a financial point of view than doing a deal for DeAndre Hopkins would have

John McMullen

Has Howie Roseman Fixed Eagles Secondary?

Revisiting the decisions of years past made by the team's general manager when it has come to addressing the defensive backfield

Ed Kracz

Eagles 5 Needs With NFL Draft Approaching

Here is the view from Sports Illustrated and MMQB on every NFL teams' needs and my take on what the Eagles must still must find as free agency slows down

Ed Kracz