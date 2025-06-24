'Stage Of Elimination' Odds Hint At Another Strong Eagles Team
PHILADELPHIA - Despite losing a host of key contributors in the offseason, there aren’t too many observers who doubt that the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles will again be a significant contender in the 2025 season.
Evidence of that is the betting markets with “Stage of Elimination” odds have Nick Sirianni’s team at +650 (13/2) to win Super Bowl LX vs. +300 to miss the postseason (3/1).
Currently, the Eagles are +340 (17/5) to exit on Wild Card Weekend or the divisional round. The team is +600 (6/1) to lose in the NFC Championship Game and +850 (17/2) to lose Super Bowl LX, meaning of they are in the big game again most believe the Eagles will win it again.
All odds are from Betonline.AG and it should be noted that “smart money” is not only smart.
That said, the Eagles remain one of five or six legitimate Super Bowl contenders as training camps start to open late in July.
To reach the ultimate goal, the Eagles will have to replace five starters from the 2024-25 season: edge rusher Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Darius Slay, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, as well as other key contributors like cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and linebacker Oren Burks.