Steelers Down Star For Pennsylvania Showdown Vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to earn their 10th straight win on Sunday as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Philadelphia has been one of the hottest teams in football since its Week 5 bye week and has a chance to earn its 12th win of the season this weekend. The Eagles will welcome their in-state rival Steelers to Lincoln Financial Field with kick-off scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.
The Eagles seem to be trending in the right direction health-wise despite a dramatic week, but the Steelers will be missing a star on Sunday.
Pittsburgh ruled out star receiver George Pickens on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Steelers ruled out wide receiver George Pickens for Sunday’s game against the Eagles due to his hamstring injury," Schefter said.
This certainly will change how the Eagles cover the Steelers. Pickens is Pittsburgh's clear-cut No. 1 option in the passing game. He has 850 receiving yards on the season to go along with three touchdowns on 55 catches.
With Pickens out, the Steelers likely will have to rely heavily on tight end Pat Freiermuth and receivers Mike Williams and Calvin Austin III to fill the hole left by Pickens. Van Jefferson could play a large role as well.
The Eagles have one of the best defenses in football so with Pickens now out, this could be a very intriguing game for Philadelphia's defense. The Eagles have done a good job shutting teams down even when they have had their No. 1 option; now things are easier for the Eagles.
