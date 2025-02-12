Steelers Projected As Top Destination For Eagles 7-Year Veteran
The Philadelphia Eagles unfortunately could end up losing some key pieces this offseason.
Philadelphia is riding a high right now after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX but won't be able to wait around for too long before some tough decisions need to be made. The new NFL calendar year will begin in March and free agency will as well.
The Eagles currently are scheduled to have 17 players head to free agency. Surely, they won't all be back. Bleacher Report attempted to predictewhere the top free agents from the Super Bowl are going to go and linked cornerback Avonte Maddox to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"The market for nickel corners is always a bit tricky," Bleacher Report said. "Very few are good enough to warrant a significant free-agent deal. But every team needs a good slot defender. Avonte Maddox excelled in this role throughout his seven-year career. Injuries due to a small frame have played a part in him missing significant chunks of the two of the last three seasons, though. To Maddox's credit, he contributed in 18 games this past season.
"However, rookie Cooper DeJean assumed the role of primary slot defender, which leaves Maddox on his way out of the organization with free agency ahead of him. Maddox can return to play football in Pittsburgh, where his collegiate career took place while providing the Steelers with the veteran option if Beanie Bishop doesn't show more consistency in Year 2. Potential Fit: Pittsburgh Steelers."
Maddox has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Eagles and has done a great job. The Eagles have gone from being thin at the cornerback position to having a surplus of solid talent. It would be nice to have him back, but he will be a hot name in free agency.
