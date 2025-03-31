Steelers Reveal Why They Signed Eagles Fan-Favorite
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a very active offseason so far and yet one of their bigger moves hasn’t been talked about a lot.
Pittsburgh had a clear need in the secondary and went out and signed former Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay. He spent the last five years with the Eagles and was better than advertised. He gave the Eagles a clear No. 1 corner that they desperately needed and as he’s aged, has become a phenomenal mentor for younger guys in the organization.
For example, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean both raved about the impact that Slay has on them this past season.
In his five years, Slay also earned a Pro Bowl nod three times and obviously played a key role as the team made its way to Super Bowl LIX.
He will be remembered fondly, but he will play for the Steelers in 2025. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shared why the team went out and landed Slay, as shared by Yahoo Sports' Brendan Howe.
"He’s a guy that we’ve competed against a lot over the years,” Tomlin said. “I’ve just got so much respect for his talents, his résumé, his approach to business, his football intellect. He’s a good veteran player. We’ve done similar business in recent years, you know, Joe Haden, Pat Pete, so we’re excited about getting a guy with some real know-how and experience to help us in our collective efforts."
Slay was great for the Eagles but unfortunately, he will be playing what is expected to be his final season elsewhere.