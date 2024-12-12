Steelers Tried To Poach Eagles $42 Million 6-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense has been one of the best in football this season.
Things didn't start out well for the Eagles, but they have completely turned things around over the last nine weeks. A lot of the chatter about Philadelphia has had to do with the Saquon Barkley-led offense, but the defense has been great.
Philadelphia has allowed just 138 points over the last nine games. That's just 15.33 points per game. The Eagles secondary has been fantastic and has allowed the third-fewest passing yards this season at 2,594.
The Eagles will look to extend their winning streak to 10 games on Sunday when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of the biggest reasons why the Eagles' defense has been so good is the play of Darius Slay so far this season. With the upcoming clash against Pittsburgh, Slay said on his podcast, "Big Play Slay Podcast" that he actually almost joined Pittsburgh in 2023.
"Mike Tomlin, one of the best coaches in the NFL, man," Slay said. "What’s so crazy is I almost was almost was going to them, too. They hit me up, too. (T.J. Watt) texted me. Cam Heyward texted me and talked about come in there. Before I ever got to make the decision, I think they signed (Patrick Peterson) so they kind of chilled out for a minute. But I was almost a Pittsburgh Steeler as well."
Luckily, the Eagles were able to keep Slay and signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal. There's a potential out for the Eagles after the season, but if he keeps playing as he has, Philadelphia should keep him around. He has been solid on the field and has been a great mentor for Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
Philadelphia should be thankful that he didn't sign with Pittsburgh.
More NFL: Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Weighs In On AJ Brown-Jalen Hurts Drama