Steelers Trying To Unlock Eagles Super Bowl Champ
One former Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite no longer is with the franchise.
When free agency opened up in March, most of the buzz around Philadelphia related to guys like Zack Baun, Mekhi Becton, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams. Baun signed an extension before hitting the open market and then Becton, Sweat, and Williams left in free agency.
They weren't the only former members of the Eagles who entered free agency. Another guy who was out there for the taking was running back Kenneth Gainwell. The 26-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with Philadelphia and developed into a very solid backup for the team. In 2024, he had 290 rushing yards, one touchdown, 16 receptions, and 116 receiving yards in 17 games.
Gainwell was solid as a return man for the Eagles as well in 2024 with 18 returns for 456 yards. The young running back left the franchise this offseason to join the Pittsburgh Steelers for what is likely to be a larger role than he had in Philadelphia behind Saquon Barkley.
Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith recently spoke about the former Eagles running back and talked about his "unique" background and how that can help Pittsburgh.
"Kenneth Gainwell has a unique background with the position he played in Memphis," Smith said. "Some of the stuff that they did with him in Philadelphia. He's not just a running back in the traditional sense. Really good space player, runs sometimes receiver-like routes."
It was sad to see him go, but hopefully he can find success in Pittsburgh.
More NFL: Eagles Drama Revealed: Why Pro Bowler Didn't Face Philly