Steve Nelson Points to Chemistry, Jalen Hurts for Eagles' Success

HOUSTON - Steve Nelson was a really important part of the Eagles' defense in 2021 as a veteran stabilizing force who provided competency opposite of Darius Slay outside the numbers on the Philadelphia defense.

Steady has been replaced by spectacular this season with James Bradberry stepping in the Philadelphia's CB2, just a number of difference-making additions by Howie Roseman in the offseason that has helped fuel the Eagles to a 7-0 start, tied for the franchise's best ever.

On Thursday in Houston, the Eagles could and honestly should set a new franchise standard with eight consecutive victories to start the season against a Texans team that has struggled to a 1-5-1 start.

The lack of success for Houston has translated to most of the individuals on the team and not a lot of players are performing at a high level but that's not been the case for Nelson, who has graded out as the 28th best cornerback in football, according to Pro Football Focus.

That's the best Nelson has played since he was a starter in Pittsburgh back in 2019.

With his former team coming into NRG Stadium, Nelson was a popular figure around South Texas this week.

“It’ll be fun. It’ll be fun playing them," he said. "For me personally, everybody knows I was there last year. I know a lot of guys on that team. It’ll be good to play.”

Nelson is well-versed on what Jonathan Gannon is trying to accomplish defensively and also understands the offense after practicing against Jalen Hurts and Co. so much.

Nelson, like everyone else, sees a core chemistry that has been enhanced, whether it's A.J. Brown on offense or Bradberry and edge rusher Haason Reddick on defense.

"I think it’s chemistry. They have all the guys," said Nelson. "The core, a lot of core guys. They went out and got A.J. Brown, one of the top wide receivers who is making a lot of big plays. (Jalen) Hurts doing his thing.

"It’s meshed really well.”

The Eagles' offense, which ranks third in the NFL, is difficult to stop because there is no clear dropoff when it comes to the weapons, according to Nelson.

"It’s a lot of threats. It makes it hard to keep the bottle on it," he said. "You’ve got to defend multiple guys. They give you a lot of different looks.”

Hurts is the straw that stirs the drink, though.

"When I was there, I was just watching him day in and day out," Nelson said. "He was always in the gym working out. Going back, it looks like that has always been his makeup. Even in college."

And that approach has rubbed off on the Eagles as a whole.

"Tremendous leader. He has the respect of all his guys," said Nelson. "Competitor. He can get it done a lot of different ways on the ground and with his arm as well.”

