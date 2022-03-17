Story Couldn't Have Been Written Any Better for Haason Reddick

PHILADELPHIA – From South Jersey to Temple and finally, the Philadelphia Eagles. For Haason Reddick the story couldn't have been written any better.

The Eagles' new SAM linebacker/edge rusher was introduced at the NovaCare Complex on Thursday, days after agreeing to a three-year, $45 million deal, with $30M of that guaranteed, to be a difference-maker in Jonathan Gannon's defense.

“When I realized that I would be coming here, I was overwhelmed with emotion,” Reddick said. “To be closer to my family and to be able to play, back in a stadium where I spent my whole college career in front of the fans that watched me grow as a player, is a beautiful thing for me.”

While at Temple, Reddick went from walk-on to superstar, making the short trip from North Brod Street to South Broad for game days to Lincoln Financial Field.

He was so explosive at TU that he developed into the No. 13 overall pick in the NFL Draft to Arizona, one spot ahead of the Eagles, who selected Derek Barnett.

Perhaps the true Hollywood ending would have been the Eagles getting Reddick back then because the draft was actually held in Philadelphia that year, but a five-year pit stop with the Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, where Reddick reunited with his college coach Matt Rhule during the 2021 season, resulted in a more finished product, one that amassed 23.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

The Eagles haven't had a finisher like that on the edge since Connor Barwin's career year in 2014.

"It was crazy to see how close I was to being at home," Reddick admitted when discussing his draft day. "Especially with the draft in Philly that year. ... To have this thing come full circle and now have a chance to come back here. ... This is wonderful."

MORE: Fletcher Cox Released Moments Before $18M Salary Became Guaranteed

Reddick is still weighing on what number to wear in Philadelphia, perhaps his old No. 7 at Temple or the 43 that was terrorizing quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts in Carolina last season, and more importantly, the role Gannon's envisions for him.

"You know I'm a versatile player," said Reddick. "I believe I'll be used to my versatility but that was pretty much it. We'll get to the X's and O's once we get to OTAs and training camp."

Reddick has already been warmly received by left tackle Jordan Mailata, cornerback Darius Slay and center Jason Kelce while Hurts got a hold of his number to welcome him back to the Delaware Valley.

“[Hurts] got my number, and he texted me, congratulating me and telling me how thankful he was that I was finally on his team and not having to play against him anymore,” Reddick smiled.

“Anytime somebody who plays offense congratulates you, and they tell you how they love your game and how they are glad that you’re on their team and that you don’t have to go against them anymore, that lets you know that you’re doing big things and your game speaks for itself.”

Reddick is undersized for an edge player at 6-foot-1 and 242 pounds and the Camden native admits he wants to add a little more bulk on his frame but remains cognizant of what sets him apart: speed.

"I'm faster than the traditional edge rusher," he said.

The short term, however, is just about enjoying the culmination of a journey that ended 15 minutes away from his childhood home with a pot of gold at the end of a St. Patrick's Day rainbow.

“This right here is amazing,” Reddick said. “I don’t think this story could have been written any better. I’m truly excited. I can’t wait to get in front of the fans and play come the start of the season.”

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen