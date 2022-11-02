Strong Stretch of RBs Will Test Eagles Run Defense, Perhaps Without Jordan Davis

PHILADELPHIA – This stretch of games coming up for the Eagles will be challenging for a defense that has struggled to stop the run and will now likely be without its top run stuffer, Jordan Davis, for a little while.

Davis’ injury is likely going to keep him out a few weeks, though there is no timetable for his return from what has been reported as a high ankle sprain.

If he misses the next five games, he won’t be on the field to try and stop, in order:

Houston’s Dameon Pierce, who the Eagles will attempt to corral on Thursday night at NRG Stadium.

Washington’s Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.

Indianapolis’s Jonathan Taylor.

Green Bay’s Aaron Jones.

Tennessee’s Derrick Henry.

The quarterbacks of those teams may not be highly regarded, but those running backs can slash and gash, and the Eagles’ run defense has tumbled a bit lately.

It is now ranked 15th in the league and the last time they held a team under 100 yards on the ground was the Jaguars in Week 4.

Since then, they gave up 124 (4.8 yards per carry average) to the Cardinals, 134 (5.2) to the Cowboys, and 144 (6.0) to the Steelers.

“Jordan is a big part of our packages and our defense,” said Brandon Graham. “Oh man, we can’t wait to have him back already. It’s another opportunity for another guy to show his worth and show he’s been waiting for his opportunity. And roles change.

Right now, somebody’s role has changed and it’s become more for whoever for however many weeks until Jordan comes back…the young guys have to step up in this moment.”

Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson will likely be elevated from the practice squad, but the job of filling Davis’ role will likely fall to Marlon Tuipulotu, who had his best game as a pro in the win over the Steelers.

“He has a really good anchor,” said defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday. “He was one of the guys way back when they leave here for the summer, we kind of give them a plan, 'This is what you need to improve.' I thought that he's improved what we wanted him to improve at a pretty high clip.

"So, feel really good about Marlon. He gives you anchor, he gives you versatility along the lines in the three and four down stuff. You saw he's rushing better this year.”

Tuipulotu will have help.

Fletcher Cox can move inside over the center at times as could Javon Hargrave.

It will be up to Gannon to figure it all out.

“I feel good about the guys that we have in here,” he said. “We always talk about that’s one of the reasons we cross-train guys, to be able to plug and fill different spots when guys go down or get injured. Feel good about the room and what we're doing, and those guys will pick up the slack.”

Tuipulotu and Milton Williams certainly picked up the slack on Sunday.

The two defensive tackles were part of the same draft class in 2021 and both picked up their first sack of the season against the Steelers. For Tuipulotu, it was the first of his career.

“It felt good,” he said on Tuesday. “My teammates were in there, so I don’t think it was just me. I had Milton in there, Pat (Johnson) had a good rush off the edge and that made (the QB) come back in. That was a group effort, so credit to those guys as well.”

A group effort is what it’s going to take to replace Davis, who was really coming into his own as the season went along and was poised for an uptick in snaps.

Gannon doesn’t believe that whatever time his rookie DT misses will hinder the development he has shown to this point, or damage his conditioning too much.

“The strength staff does a great job with him,” he said. “And he’s a guy that they’ve done a really good job with. And Jordan has made a lot of improvement since he's been in the building with that.

“But you’ve got to get healthy first. Then as he gets the stuff that he can do, they'll do it with him. But when he gets back healthy, ready to play, there might be a little bit of rust, but I don't expect too much of a falloff from how he's been playing.”

The trick will be to make sure there’s no dropoff until he returns.

