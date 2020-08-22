Sudfeld Reveals Intell on New Offensive Coaches

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have made plenty of changes on the offensive coaching staff after moving on from former offensive coordinator Mike Groh once the 2019 season ended in a disappointing January playoff loss to Seattle.

Instead of just replacing Groh, head coach Doug Pederson went with a more modern description of his coaching staff, one more representative of the true hierarchy and the fact that, as the play-caller, Pederson himself has always been the real OC since taking over the Eagles in 2016.

From a bookkeeping standpoint, Press Taylor was promoted to passing game coordinator along with his duties as the quarterbacks' coach while former Denver OC Rich Scangarello was brought in as the senior offensive assistant.

The passing game part of things was also buttressed by Marty Mornhinweg's return as a senior offensive consultant and Andrew Breiner as a pass game analyst.

As for the offense as a whole, Duce Staley remains the assistant head coach/running backs coach, who is also in charge of the team's developmental program for younger players and took over the interim head coach role when Pederson was quarantined with COVID-19. Jeff Stoutland also remains the run game coordinator as well as the offensive line coach.

So how do all those Sous chefs in one kitchen work?

Well, No. 2 quarterback Nate Sudfeld gave us a bit of an inside look into the passing game part of things when talking after Friday's padded practice

"I really don’t feel like it’s changed," he said. "Doug obviously still has the strongest voice and has a lot of great insight and is really involved."

Taylor runs the meetings, according to Sudfeld.

"Press really kind of runs the meetings and does an amazing job as he’s done the last couple years," the veteran backup said. "But more so than having orders from a bunch of different coaches, it’s a lot of good dialogue and discussion, and then we’ll bring it all together and decide, ‘Hey, should we stamp this change. Should we change this? Should we do this, this way?’

"We talk about it, we kind of all are able to see how it would work and then decide together."

The collaborative approach is one often encouraged by team owner Jeffrey Lurie and when it comes to the front office and coaching staff the organization likes adding as much "talent" as possible.

According to a team source under the new system, Groh's duties as passing game coordinator and filter for all the offensive coaches were split between Taylor and Scangarello, with the latter handing those filter duties.

When it comes to game-planning, Pederson has talked about subtle tweaks that will draw on Scangarello's expertise with the play-action game and Mornhinweg's recent experience in Baltimore with the running game and Lamar Jackson, a clear path toward dual-threat rookie Jalen Hurts when you talk about the read-option game and some red-zone packages that have already been installed.

"I couldn't be more excited about our offensive room right now," said Sudfeld. "Rich, he’s really brought a great breath of fresh air to our offense. We’re doing a lot of similar things, but a lot of great tweaks here and there to marry up some things. He’s bringing a lot of expertise in that area.

"It's also been awesome having Press kind of in an elevated role. I’ve always had a lot of confidence and a great relationship with Press and he’s been doing awesome. It’s great to have Andrew Breiner in there, a new guy, he’s been grinding some cut-ups and some tapes for us. Marty Mornhinweg being in there has been awesome, he’s got some of that older wisdom, he’s been great just to talk ball with."

