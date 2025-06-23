Super Bowl Champ Ripped Eagles' Nick Sirianni: 'Don't Eat Tide Pods'
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, but head coach Nick Sirianni has still gotten some flak.
Sirianni has had a great offseason overall. The Eagles won the Super Bowl so the team has had the chance to celebrate since February and Sirianni also was rewarded with a contract extension. At this point last year it wasn't even clear if he would make it through the 2024 season as the team's head coach. The noise only grew louder once the Eagles started the season 2-2.
The Eagles coach specifically got a lot of negative press throughout the season, but none of it stopped Philadelphia.
Although it has been a good offseason overall, three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth took some jabs at the head coach for his recent message to the team in "Unscripted" in which he told the players to "treat praise like perfume" on "The Stinkin Truth Podcast with Mark Schlereth."
"Nick Sirianni, they ought to get a public service announcement for him: 'Don't eat Tide Pods,'" Schlereth said with a laugh. "The whole perfume thing, maybe a kind of mixture of metaphors or whatever. At least he's moved on from systems...I do understand, like, don't smell your fumes. Don't live in that world. We have to rip it up and start over again."
The Eagles are going to be under a microscope this season even more than in prior years because of the fact that they are the reigning champs. How will they respond to all of the noise?
More NFL: Eagles Have One More Hurdle To Address