Super Bowl Contender Called Top Option For Free Agent Former Eagles DB
With just about two full weeks past in the 2024 National Football League regular season, teams are starting to get a better look at their rosters.
Teams had to trim down rosters ahead of the new season, and now franchises are getting a better understanding of what areas of the team need more work.
Bleacher Report's scouting department put out a list of each National Football League franchise's biggest weaknesses with ways to fill them. Bleacher Report listed the secondary as an area that could use some work for the Detroit Lions and said they should add former Philadelphia Eagles veteran Rudy Ford.
"Add Now: S Rudy Ford," Bleacher Report said. "Ifeatu Melifonwu has been banged up to begin the campaign, and Kerby Joseph missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury. So it might be smart for the Lions to add another safety to the roster or practice squad, just in case.
"Ford would be a good option since he has experience lining up at free and strong safety and knows the NFC North well after spending the last couple of years in Green Bay."
Ford is available after spending the 2022 and 2023 campaigns with the Green Bay Packers. He appeared in 13 games last season and started nine. He tallied two interceptions and logged 71 total tackles and six passes defended.
He spent the 2019 and 2020 campaigns with the Eagles and appeared in 18 total games. Ford will find a new opportunity soon and could make sense for the Lions.
