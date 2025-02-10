Super Bowl LIX: Chiefs Catch Controversial Break Vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have kicked off the Super Bowl.
It's been a long few weeks leading into the contest, and it's finally here. The Eagles got the ball first, and things immediately got slightly controversial. One storyline leading into the Super Bowl was the fact that the Chiefs seemingly have gotten a favorable whistle in the postseason. Kansas City has a surprising streak of 12 straight playoff games in which it has had fewer penalties than the opponent heading into the Super Bowl.
Throughout this playoff run, there has been a lot of controversy swirling around the Chiefs and the referees which actually led to pointed questions throughout the week about why that is the case. The Eagles started the Super Bowl with the ball on Sunday and there was a call on the first drive that got social media worked up.
Philadelphia was facing a fourth down near midfield and attempted to go long to star receiver AJ Brown. He caught the ball, but the referees called offensive pass interference that immediately set social media ablaze.
You can check out the play here.
The play immediately led to a myriad of opinions on social media. You can make the decision for yourself after watching the clip.
The game is still young but it certainly seems like it's going to be an interesting one. The Eagles and Chiefs have been waiting for weeks for the contest and it started off with a bang.
