Super Bowl LIX: How To Watch Eagles Vs. Chiefs Rematch
If you are planning on tuning into the Super Bowl on Sunday night, there will be plenty of options to do so.
The Eagles are looking to win their second Super Bowl in team history. Philadelphia took down the New England Patriots in 2018 for the team’s first Super Bowl win. The Eagles had a chance at their second Super Bowl win in 2023 but things didn’t work out against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City came out on top, 38-35. The Eagles were close to getting over the hump, but things just didn’t work out but they can get revenge. None of that will matter anymore, though, if the Eagles can come out on top on Sunday.
Philadelphia and Kansas City will face off in the Super Bowl with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from New Orleans.
The game be found on television on your local FOX station for the national broadcast. The Spanish broadcast can be found at FOX Deportes.
There are plenty of streaming options as well. If you are going to be streaming, you can find the game action on the FOX Sports app, NFL app, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV based on your different streaming packages.
There are going to be plenty of ways to check out the action on Sunday night. History will be made no matter which team is able to come out on top in the big game.
