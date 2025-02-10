Super Bowl LIX: Take Home Your Piece Of Eagles History After 40-22 Win
The Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl LIX champions.
It's been a long road for the Eagles, but it ends up with history being made. There was a time when it seemed more likely that the Eagles could make a head coaching change rather than a deep playoff run. Philadelphia was 2-2 after four games and completely turned its season around afterward.
Now, this Eagles team will be etched in Philadelphia's history. The Eagles lost against the Kansas Chiefs in the Super Bowl in 2023. Philadelphia got revenge on Sunday thanks in large part to big performances from star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Much has been made about his performance throughout the year. There has been a lot of chatter and even some NFL analysts claiming he will never be at the same level as players like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow.
Well, he has a Super Bowl win under his belt now.
This is just the second time in Eagles' history in which they have been able to come out on top in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia won its first Super Bowl in 2018 against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots and now has taken down another dynasty in the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.
It was a long season, but clearly, things worked out in the Eagles' way.
