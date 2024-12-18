Super Bowl Odds: Eagles Have Best Chance Of Representing NFC
The Philadelphia Eagles have won 10 straight games and are starting to get some of the praise and respect they deserve.
Philadelphia was 2-2 heading into the team's Week 5 bye week and then turned the season around. The Eagles have done nothing but win ever since the bye week but the chatter about the team hasn't always been positive.
Even with the Eagles racking up wins, they still seemed to be on the periphery of the contender conversation for weeks. That isn't the case any longer, though. Pro Football Focus released their odds to win the NFC Championship and gave the Eagles the highest chance to do so at 32 percent.
The Eagles were at No. 1 in their list at 32 percent, followed by the Detroit Lions at No. 2 (29 percent), Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 (14 percent), and Green Bay Packers at No. 4 (8 percent). This shows that the Eagles really are starting to make some noise.
Philadelphia now is tied with the Lions and the Vikings with 12-2 records, but Detroit still holds the No. 1 seed in the conference while the Eagles are at No. 2.
With just three weeks to go in the regular season, the Eagles really don't have any holes right now. Philadelphia arguably has the best defense in football and the team has plenty of weapons on offense. Saquon Barkley is having a historic year and after a lot of chatter, the passing offense took a step in the right direction in Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Don't sleep on the Eagles.
