Surprise Player Has Been Eagles 'Hidden Gem'
The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten a lot of negative headlines, but there have been some positives.
Philadelphia made a flurry of moves this past offseason. The Eagles' offseason moves were widely praised throughout the summer. Philadelphia made a ton of moves and one that wasn't publicized much was the signing of former New Orleans Saints third-round pick Zack Baun.
It seemed like he was going to be a depth piece for the Eagles, but he has been anything but that. Baun is having the best season of his career and already has a career-high in sacks, total tackles, solo tackles, and assisted tackles through just four games.
Baun has been a breakout star for the Eagles and was called the team's "hidden gem" in the young season by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
"After being taken by New Orleans in the third round of the 2020 draft, Baun largely disappeared into the Saints defense," Knox said. "He's finally finding a defined role with Vic Fangio's unit, though, and has been one of the brightest spots on the Eagles' defense thus far...
"In the first month of the season, Baun amassed 43 total tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback pressures. In coverage, he's allowed an opposing passer rating of just 84.7. The 27-year-old should remain an every-down defender (97 percent of the defensive snaps) for the rest of this season. If he continues playing as he has through Week 4, his stay in Philadelphia could be a lengthy one."
Philadelphia fans certainly should be excited about Baun.