Surprising Eagle Could Lose His Job With Rough Performance Vs. Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to start trimming down the roster in the very near future.
Philadelphia will finish preseason action on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings and there will be a lot to watch out for. The backup quarterback battle has made a surprising amount of headlines throughout the summer.
The Eagles traded two draft picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Kenny Pickett with the expectation that he was going to be the backup to Jalen Hurts. Tanner McKee was selected in the sixth-round of the 2023 National Football League Draft but he has been making some noise this summer.
McKee is pushing for the No. 2 quarterback job and if Pickett stumbles on Saturday, he could make a move, according to NJ.com's Cayden Steele.
"The Eagles traded two 2024 draft picks (a third-rounder and a seventh-rounder) to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Pickett this offseason because they believed he could become a long-term backup," Steele said. "He has two years remaining on his deal, including a fifth-year option that could be picked up. But if McKee continues to outplay Pickett, the Eagles will have to eventually make him their No. 2 quarterback.
"McKee was the more impressive quarterback against the New England Patriots last week. He went 15 of 19 for 140 yards and led a game-winning drive. Pickett completed 11 of 13 passes for 67 yards against New England’s defensive starters. The Patriots sacked him a few times because he held the ball too long. He has to play better against Minnesota’s defense to close the door on McKee. The conversation won’t go away until Pickett proves that he is the better option."
Keep a close eye on him on Saturday.
More NFL: Eagles Could Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler Due To Saquon Barkley Injury Scare