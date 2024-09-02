Surprising NFC Contender Mentioned As Option To Snatch Eagles Star
Could the Philadelphia Eagles lose one of their top defensive players next offseason?
It's far too early to know.
The 2024 National Football League season hasn't even kicked off yet, but it is almost here. After what felt like an extremely long summer, the new season will kick off in less than a week. There's a lot to like about the Eagles squad heading into the new season.
Philadelphia had a rough end to the 2023 campaign and spent the offseason filling some important holes on the roster. The Eagles widely are considered among the top contenders to win the Super Bowl in 2024 and it's not hard to see why.
While that is the case, the Eagles unsurprisingly will have some tough decisions to make when the season ends and Bleacher Report already linked Pro Bowl defensive end Josh Sweat to the Detroit Lions.
"2025 Free Agency: DE Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "With Marcus Davenport only on a one-year deal and John Cominsky being an impending free agent, Detroit will be looking for another defensive end to play on the other side of Aidan Hutchinson this offseason.
"Sweat should pique the organization's interest as he fits its brand of physical football and is a well-rounded player. The 27-year-old, who turns 28 in March, has racked up 35 career sacks and 45 TFL in six seasons."
It's far too early to predict where Sweat will go, but keep an eye on him throughout the 2024 season.
