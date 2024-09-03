Surprisingly Available Ex-Eagles LB Linked To Rams In Last-Second Deal
There are some intriguing former members of the Philadelphia Eagles still available on the open market.
The 2024 National Football League regular season kicks off in just two days and there are plenty of free agents still looking for new homes. It wouldn't be too surprising to see some moves get done in the coming days as teams look to fill out their practice squad. Some teams even may alter their 53-man rosters.
Bleacher Report put together a list of each National Football League team's biggest needs with ways to fill them in free agency right now, free agency next offseason, and in the 2025 National Football League Draft. Former Eagles linebacker Zach Cunningham was mentioned as a fit for the Los Angeles Rams.
"Add Now: LB Zach Cunningham," Bleacher Report said. "After trading away Ernest Jones at the end of training camp, the Rams could use another potential veteran starter at linebacker. So, it'd be smart to at least add Cunningham to the practice squad as an insurance policy seeing as he has 86 career starts, including 10 last year for the Eagles. He also was productive in Philadelphia, racking up 85 total tackles."
Cunningham is a seven-year veteran who spent the 2023 season with the Eagles. He began his National Football League career with the Houston Texans and spent the first four-plus seasons in town. He joined the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and 2022 and then Philadelphia in 2023.
He likely will find a new opportunity soon and it even would make sense to reunite with the Eagles.
