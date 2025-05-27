Tantalizing Eagles DB Identified As 'Name To Know' Ahead Of 2025 Season
Quinyon Mitchell is set to take over as the Philadelphia Eagles' No. 1 cornerback. But who'll line up on the opposite boundary?
With Cooper DeJean locked in as a hybrid safety/slot corner, the Eagles need someone to emerge as the No. 2 cornerback opposite Mitchell. ESPN's Ben Solak believes 2023 fourth-rounder Kelee Ringo could be the man for the job.
"The reigning Super Bowl champions used the draft to address immediate needs in their defense, which was left bare by free agent departures," Solak, identifying Ringo as a "name to know," wrote in a piece published Tuesday. "But they didn't draft a cornerback until Round 5, leaving room for Ringo, a 2023 fourth-round pick, to win the starting job opposite rookie star Quinyon Mitchell.
"Ringo has played fewer than 400 defensive snaps in his two seasons as a pro, but he's just turning 23 this summer -- the same age as some rookies. He has elite athletic traits to boot. If Ringo is ready for his moment, the Eagles' defense looks adequately and rapidly retooled for another postseason push."
As Solak noted, Ringo didn't see a large workload over his first two seasons. In fact, the Georgia product saw his defensive snap-count percentage dip from 17% in 2023 to 11% in 2024. Of course, the reduced playing time coincided with the arrivals of Mitchell and DeJean.
But with Darius Slay Jr. now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ringo has a big opportunity ahead of him. Let's see if he can take advantage of it this summer.
