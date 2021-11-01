Ten Observations from Eagles Blowout of Lions

From Lane Johnson to Dallas Goedert, this was a much needed win, and not just a win, but a blowout

The Eagles did what they had to.

They had to win. They had to be the winless Detroit Lions.

Except they didn’t just win. They blew them out, 44-6, just missing a shutout when Detroit scored with a little more than seven minutes left in Sunday’s game at Ford Field.

Many were calling for a close game. Even Vegas thought it would be so, installing Philadelphia as a three-point favorite.

So now what?

Well, clearly the Eagles can run the ball, and how different did the offense look with Boston Scott and Jordan Howard hammering away?

The running game could – and should – be a factor next week against a Chargers team that entered the week with the worst run defense, allowing 5.5 yards per carry to opposing backs.

For now, though, this is about the Lions. It’s about Nick Sirianni and his players responding to his messaging - in a big, big way - no matter how unique it may have been.

Here are my 10 observations from Sunday’s blowout win:

OBSERVATIONS

Kudos to Lane Johnson. The Eagles RT talked to FOX’s Jay Glazer about his anxiety and depression in an interview that aired prior to kickoff. Johnson then spoke to Eagles reporters for the first time since he was a late scratch in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

His battle cost him three games.

Johnson, though, said he “feels stable,” after going back on medication. He said he had tried to go without his prescribed medicine but found it made him worse and he suffered from withdrawal.

Anxiety and depression have become more and more prevalent in sports, with gymnast Simone Biles admitting to an issue during the Olympics then Falcons star WR Calvin Ridley saying on Sunday that he was stepping away from the game to get his mental health under control.

Razzle-dazzle 1. Sirianni used Jalen Reagor in the run game on their first touchdown drive. The receiver carried twice for 21 yards, both runs going for first downs. One of the runs came off a reverse. The coach also called for an inside pass from the 2-yard line that was originally ruled a touchdown but overturned on replay.

“You want to be able to steal yards in certain ways,” said Sirianni. “You’re not always able to run the gadget reverse or the jet sweep that we did, the d (defensive) ends have to cooperate. You’ve got to have certain techniques out of the defensive ends, some games we don’t go in with any of those planned.

"The way we scouted this team and the way they were with their defensive ends, we thought that they gave us an advantage to give Jalen (Hurts) some touches because we want to give Jalen some touches because he’s a dynamic player maker with the ball in his hands. So, you know we were able to steal some yards."

Razzle-dazzle 2. Sirianni also showed some panache when he called for a throwback pass from Kenny Gainwell to Hurts late in the first half. Hurts caught Gainwell’s backward toss then hit Dallas Goedert for a 15-yard gain, keeping the Eagles on a match that led to a 17-0 lead on Howard’s first TD of the game, a four-yard run with 2:51 left until halftime.

Kickoff coverage lacking. It’s nitpicking in a blowout win, but the first two kickoffs were returned to the 34- and 30-yard lines. Even on the final kickoff, which was struck deep into the end zone, the coverage allowed the returner to get close to the 25.

What’s with the first quarter ankles? For the second straight week, the Eagles lost a key player in the first quarter. This time it was Reagor who injured an ankle after being a big part of the march on the first TD drive. Last week, it was Miles Sanders who went down with an ankle injury after being a key figure on the team’s first touchdown drive.

Sanders ended up on the IR. Hopefully, Reagor doesn’t suffer a similar fate.

Penalties. They are no longer an issue and haven’t been for a third straight game. Against the Lions, the Eagles had just two for 15 yards. Players and coaches both get credit for the reduction in mistakes.

“We’re going to continue to get better,” said Hurts. “We took a step up from last week to this week. We did a better job of eliminating mental errors, got out of the huddle quicker. We’re very efficient as an offense, as a defense, and special teams. Overall, it’s a great team win, and we want to build off of it.”

Sacks, no sacks. The Eagles’ offensive line did not allow a sack the entire game for the first time this season. It certainly helped that they only attempted 16 passes. Still, it’s noteworthy.

As for the defense, they had just 11 sacks coming into the game. Only three teams had less – Jaguars and Chiefs with eight each, and Falcons with eight. The Cowboys also had just 11.

The Eagles, though, added six to that total, with rookies Milton Williams and Tarron Jackson nothing the first of their careers and Derek Barnett getting his first of the season to give him 20.5 in his career.

It was the Eagles’ first six-sack game since 2011 when they had nine vs. Miami and it was the first time five different players had at least one sack in a road game since 2010 against Jacksonville.

Draft stuff. The Dolphins lost again and are 1-7. That could lead to the No. 1 overall pick for the Eagles in next spring’s draft. Of course, the Lions have to find a way to win once or twice for it to happen, and that doesn’t seem possible after what we witnessed from them on Sunday.

Still, this Miami pick is going to be juicy.

Crazy numbers:

40 – Years since the last time the Eagles ran for more than 200 yards and had two rushers (Leroy Harris and Wilbert Montgomery) score two touchdowns each. Of course, Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had two and Philly ran for 236.

8 – First quarters the Eagles have scored points in this season, which is every game they have played. That has never happened in team history.

3 – Wins by the Eagles, all on the road.

Dallas Goedert stepping up. Since the trade of Zach Ertz two weeks ago, the new No. 1 tight end hasn’t disappointed.

He was targeted seven times against the Lions. Considering there were only 16 pass attempts, that is just about half of the targets. He made six catches for 72 yards.

Last week against the Raiders, he was targeted five times and had three receptions for 70 yards and a two-point conversion catch.

