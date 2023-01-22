Tensions Eased with Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson Performances

Two of the Eagles' best players are fighting through injuries this postseason and the early returns were impressive

PHILADELPHIA - All eyes were on Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson before Saturday night’s divisional round playoff game against the New York Giants, the two Eagles All-Pros fighting through injuries who might be the key to the team securing a second Super Bowl championship in five years.

There are two more hurdles to be cleared for both but the early returns were more than positive during a 38-7 drubbing of the New York Giants in which the Eagles earned the right to host the NFC Championship Game against the winner of Dallas-San Francisco on Sunday night.

Hurts had not been himself since spraining his throwing shoulder on Dec. 18 in Chicago and Johnson has delayed surgery on a torn adductor muscle in his groin to play through pain in the postseason.

Judging by an offense that generated 416 total yards – 268 of them rushing – and five touchdowns, so far, good for Philadelphia.

The presence of Hurts and his ability to pull the football creates untold headaches for the defense.

The individual numbers weren’t spectacular for the QB1 – 16 of 24 for 154 yards and two touchdowns, coupled with 34 rushing yards and another score – but his presence kept Wink Martindale’s defenders spinning like tops.

“Having Jalen makes it a tough time on defensive ends,” tight end Dallas Goedert said. “You don’t know if you’re gonna block or you’re reading, so he puts that threat into their eyes and he can always pull it at any time.”

When Hurts was out with his injury against Dallas and New Orleans, and severely limited in Week 18 against the Giants, the Eagles’ vaunted running game went from 157.0 yards-per-game and nearly 5.0 yards a pop to under 100 (96.3) and 3.7 yards per clip.

“We all know that adds an extra dynamic to what we can do so I think that kind of answers itself,” Hurts said of his ability to threaten the defense with zone-read looks.

As a comp to when Martindale, the New York defensive coordinator, last saw Hurts in Week 18 when the Eagles’ limited him with no designed runs, Eagles’ play-caller Shane Steichen had at least six to the naked eye for his QB this time.

The threat of Hurts pulling it opened up running lanes for Kenny Gainwell (a career-high 112 yards and a TD), Miles Sanders (90 yards), and Giants-killer Boston Scott (32 yards and the requisite score).

“Seemed like the old Jalen to me. I’m not going to lie,” said Sanders. “Just proud of him. He asks everybody for their best, and we’re going to do that just for him because he gives us our best.”

As for Johnson, he held up well at whatever manufactured number you want to place his health at.

The Giants' young pass-rushing dup of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari has enormous potential but was virtually invisible against the Eagles’ O-Line, generating one sack – by defensive back Xavier McKinney on a blitz – and no QB hits.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson himself played 26 snaps in pass protection and allowed no pressures.

“He’s a warrior. He’s a true warrior and a very important piece of this team,” Hurts said of Johnson. “He’s been doing great things for a very long time, and I’m very grateful to have him. We’re grateful to have him and I’m happy that he’s kind of coming out of this thing clean.”

All-Peo center Jason Kelce traced back to the mental-health struggles Johnson suffered last season before returning to dominate despite the core muscle injury.

“He’s been a guy who has been a stalwart of this organization for a long time,” Kelce said of his linemate. “Obviously going through what he went through last year. It’s hard to really fully grasp.

“... I’m just so happy for him that he’s back, he’s playing well, he’s happy things are going well. He’s playing through injury, and it isn’t a minor injury, either, he’s playing through a significant injury. He’s meant a lot to this organization, he’s meant a lot to me and our group, how tough he is, how dominant he is, so I really do cherish the time I left with that big guy.”

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen