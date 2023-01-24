The Linc's Electric Crowds are Eye-Opening to Jonathan Gannon, Shane Steichen

The two Eagles coordinators believe there is no better venue in the NFL, and the home-field advantage could sway the outcome of a title game where matchups are so even

PHILADELPHIA – Jonathan Gannon came to Philly for a Final Four game as a member of the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff when they played the Eagles in the 2018 NFC Championship Game.

He and Vikings safety Harrison Smith looked at each other during warmups and Lincoln Financial Field was already humming like a tuning fork.

“He looked at me with a look in his eye like, ‘whoa,’” said Gannon, who is now the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, on Tuesday.

“I said, ‘whoa,’ back. You could feel the energy, and it's awesome. This is one of the best atmospheres that you're going to get in the National Football League, and obviously being the championship game, it'll be heightened.”

In this NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and San Francisco, where it is difficult to find matchup advantages, except at quarterback, where Jalen Hurts trumps San Francisco’s Brock Purdy, the crowd that will gather Sunday at 3 p.m. could certainly spell the difference.

Gannon was in Minnesota when U.S. Bank Stadium was opened in 2016 and then, a year later, where the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

In the divisional game five years ago, the Vikings advanced to the title game against the Eagles on a walk-off TD from Stefon Diggs, a win called ‘The Minneapolis Miracle.’

“I was like, wow, I don't know if there will ever be a stadium more electric than that that I've been a part of after Diggs has a walk-off.,” said Gannon. “When we were here in warmups (for the 2018 NFC title game) it was like, whoa, this is as electric - it's more electric than that place was.”

The crowd played a factor in Saturday night’s win over the New York Giants in the divisional round. With 70,000 fans in the ears of quarterback Daniel Jones and a marauding defense in his face, New York was powerless to do anything more than punt and punt again and again on their way to a 38-7 loss.

“I think it's one of the best venues, actually not one of, I think it is the best venue in the NFL, coming here and playing here,” said offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on Tuesday. “Shoot, the first time I was here was coaching here. I never got to play here because the divisions switched over.

"I never got to come into (the Linc) until I started coaching here, but obviously the first game I coached in here was incredible, and just to see the passion, the atmosphere that these fans have for this team, it's incredible, so I'm excited for Sunday.”

The 49ers are better than the Giants, though. The crowd, however, will be the same, if not more electric.

Like Steichen, Gannon can’t wait.

He said he has joked around with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and GM Howie Roseman about his desire to always having wanted to play in Philadelphia.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of a Philly team to play in playoff games at that stadium because that's how it stood out in my mind," he said, "but you have to lock in and do your job, but it'll be fun. We'll enjoy it.”

