Secrets to the Eagles' Pass-Rushing Success

Sacks aren't the goal, affecting the quarterback is, but the Eagles need just seven more to tie the team record set 33 years ago

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lead the NFL in sacks with 55 and are closing in on the franchise record yet many of the team’s fans still can’t seem to embrace Jonathan Gannon’s second-ranked defense.

With few valid criticisms left to levy at the defensive coordinator, perhaps the messaging and the consistency behind it is the last remaining obstacle.

In 2021, when the Eagles were 30th in the NFL with 29 sacks, Gannon proclaimed that the favorite measuring stick of the fan base wasn’t a winning stat. He echoes the same thing now in the halcyon times with Philadelphia at the top of the heap, already setting a franchise record with the most players to have 6.0 or more QB takedowns in a season.

“It’s always a priority of ours philosophically to affect the quarterback,” Gannon said. “You can do that a lot of different ways. We came out of last year knowing that we have to do a little bit better in this area, and it's not a winning stat to me but you do want to affect the quarterback.”

To Gannon and his boss Nick Sirianni, the only numbers that matter are on the scoreboard but there are two statistics that foreshadow winning if you can with both in a game according to the team’s analytics: turnover ratio and the explosive play battle.

Win both of those categories and some crazy things are going to have to happen to lose a football game.

Sacks are always good but they are also dependent on a lot of factors so the larger goal of affecting the QB is the more consistent standard for Gannon.

The Eagles are currently third in pressure at 24.6%, according to Pro Football Reference. Last season was the anomaly with the team’s pressure rate at 24%, according to PFR, but the sacks didn’t come.

The differences are many, starting with the acquisition of one of the game’s best finishers in Haason Reddick, the return of Brandon Graham from an Achilles’ injury, increased depth on the defensive line, added coverage ability with James Bradberry, and more winning on first and second downs creating known pass situations.

“I think that being the second year in a system for those guys, I think that adding some pieces, getting BG back, adding Haas, the players are making a bunch of plays,” said Gannon. “I think a little bit people overlook is the back end, because rush and cover, cover and rush, that does make a difference."

Both ends have worked this season.

“So, you saw earlier in the year the rush is getting to them and the quarterback is throwing the ball before he really wants to throw the ball, and we're taking it away," Gannon said. "Well, now he's holding it a little bit to see stuff come open because he doesn't want to throw it without being on time or late, and the rush is getting to him. So those things go hand in hand just like run defense, pass defense. It's all 11 out there.”

Reddick has 12 sacks, Javon Hargrave stands at 10 from the interior while Josh Sweat is at 9.5, Graham has 8.5 and Fletcher Cox is at 6.0. On the game’s money down, Reddick leads the NFL with 9 third-down sacks and Hargrave is No. 5 with 6.

As a team, the Eagles lead he NFL in sacks on third with 30.

“It’s some of that,” Hargrave said when talking about known-pass situations and third-down success. He then echoed Gannon. "Some of that is disguising in the back, our DBs are playing great coverages and giving us time to get there. I think it all just works together.”

“We are getting sacks and it’s fun but yeah, the more consistent part is the pressure,” Graham said. “Some of them boys don’t take sacks.”

It’s not a chicken or egg situation here, it’s the chicken and the egg.

“I think I played good last year, but this year, I think I’m playing pretty good,” said Hargrave. “Like I said, we’re just getting more time (to rush). We’re working really good, all together.”

