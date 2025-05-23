These 2 Eagles Draftees Predicted To Lead NFL Rookies In Key Stats
It's too early to tell whether the Philadelphia Eagles found any future stars in the 2025 NFL Draft. But they might've landed a pair of prosects set to be immediate contributors.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Mike Clay published a piece in which he projected statistical leaders in various categories for this year's draft class. And a pair of Eagles draftees made the cut.
Clay has linebacker Jihaad Campbell and safety Andrew Mukuba both finishing tied for fourth among all rookies with 56 tackles. The Eagles selected Campbell with the 31st overall pick and Mukuba with the 64th overall pick.
Clay also has Mukuba tied for third in interceptions with one.
Here's the list for tackles:
1. Malaki Starks, S, Baltimore Ravens (71)
T-2. Nick Martin, LB, San Francisco 49ers (58)
T-2. Jahdae Barron, CB, Denver Broncos (58)
T-4. Andrew Mukuba, S, Philadelphia Eagles (56)
T-4. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Philadelphia Eagles (56)
And here's the list for interceptions:
T-1. Malaki Starks, S, Baltimore Ravens (2)
T-1. Jahdae Barron, CB, Denver Broncos (2)
T-3. Andrew Mukuba, S, Philadelphia Eagles (1)
T-3. Xavier Watts, S, Atlanta Falcons (1)
T-3. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Buffalo Bills (1)
T-3. Nick Emmanwori, S, Seattle Seahawks (1)
T-3. Darien Porter, CB, Las Vegas Raiders (1)
T-3. Will Johnson, CB, Arizona Cardinals (1)
T-3. Trey Amos, CB, Washington Commanders (1)
T-3. Travis Hunter, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars (1)
T-3. Upton Stout, CB, San Francisco 49ers (1)
T-3. Malachi Moore, S, New York Jets (1)
For what it's worth, here's how Clay described his process:
"These team and player projections are my own, compiled through a process that is both quantitative (league, team, coaching and player trends) and qualitative (projected depth chart placement and role). Missed time due to injury is factored in, with running backs generally maxing out at 14 games and other positions at 15."
Whether Mukuba and Campbell develop into highly productive rookies remains to be seen. But they should have opportunities to earn large roles on a defense that's skewing younger.
