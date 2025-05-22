These 9 Teams Reportedly Sided With Eagles In Rejecting 'Tush Push' Ban
We now know which teams had the Eagles' backs.
On Wednesday, 10 teams, including Philadelphia, voted against the Green Bay Packers' proposed banning of the polarizing "Tush Push" play, which has become a staple of the Eagles offense. After the news broke, ESPN's Adam Schefter provided a full list of the teams that sided with the defending Super Bowl champions.
Here's the list:
-- Philadelphia Eagles
-- New England Patriots
-- New York Jets
-- Detroit Lions
-- Baltimore Ravens
-- Cleveland Browns
-- Jacksonville Jaguars
-- Miami Dolphins
-- Tennessee Titans
-- New Orleans Saints
Most of those franchises prioritize hard-nosed, throwback football, so it's not surprising they voted in Philly's favor.
Nevertheless, anti-Tush Push sentiment clearly is building around the NFL. And if the Eagles ride the play to even more success next season -- while other teams struggle to replicate and stop it -- the owners could vote to ban it in 2026. But we'll cross that bridge if it's ever built.
For now, Eagles fans can take solace in the fact that over half the NFL is waving the white flag on stopping the Eagles on short downs.
