'They Got Worse': ESPN Expert Gives Eagles Dubious Offseason Award
With few exceptions, the Philadelphia Eagles generally are viewed as the NFL's best team ahead of the 2025 season. Such is the reality of being defending Super Bowl champions.
But are these Eagles as good as last season's team?
ESPN's Ben Solak doesn't believe so. In fact, in a piece published Tuesday, Solak identified the Eagles as one of the offseason's "least improved teams" and even said Philly "got worse" since winning Super Bowl LIX.
"It's not particularly revolutionary to claim that the Super Bowl champion is going to have a hangover, but boy howdy did the Eagles lose a lot of talent," Solak wrote. "In fact, 4,114 defensive snaps from 2024 are out the door with defensive linemen Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham and defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers.
"Of course, they have young players waiting in the wings, but I'd expect a rocky start as they shake off the cobwebs. The Eagles start with the Cowboys, Chiefs, Rams, Bucs and Broncos -- five potential playoff teams. Things could get squirrelly."
Solak also identified the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers as the NFL's least improved team. Whether an Aaron Rodgers signing would change Solak's assessment of the Steelers is anyone's guess.
Regardless, add Solak to the list of people who are relatively down on the Eagles with next season just a few months away.
