This Stat For Eagles' Nick Sirianni Should Shut Down Bill Belichick Chatter
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best head coaches in football.
Philadelphia is a football town and the fans certainly are passionate about their favorite team. The Eagles had a rough end to the 2023 season and that led some to speculate that a change could be made and head coach Nick Sirianni could be let go.
There even was some speculation that the Eagles had some level of interest in New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick after he parted ways with the franchise.
Philadelphia ultimately decided to stick with Sirianni and it's the right decision. After taking down the Green Bay Packers in the team's Week 1 clash, Sirianni now has the highest winning percentage of any active head coach according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank and The Score's
Brenden Deeg.
"Nick Sirianni now owns the highest win percentage of any active head coach, per Reuben Frank (at) 35-17 (.673)," Deeg posted.
Sirianni took over the head coach spot in 2021 and has led the team to three straight winning seasons. Philadelphia even made a run to the Super Bowl in 2022, although it didn't get over the hump.
The Eagles may not have had the season they wanted last year, but Sirianni clearly still is the guy for the job and can help take Philadelphia to the next level. Philadelphia started the 2024 season on a high note and could make some noise this season. The Eagles made the right call.
