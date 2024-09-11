This Wild Statistic About Eagles' Saquon Barkley Shows How Excited Fans Are
The Philadelphia Eagles started off the 2024 National Football League regular season with a bang.
Philadelphia traveled to Brazil for the National Football League's first game abroad in South America and faced off against the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles came out on top thanks in large part to an electrifying performance from superstar running back Saquon Barkley.
Barkley shined in his Eagles debut and rushed for 109 yards and logged two rushing touchdowns. He didn't stop there, though. The dynamic back also caught two passes for 23 yards and another touchdown. Barkley certainly had a debut to remember.
Philadelphia is fired up about Barkley and it seems like fans across the league are as well. There has been such an outpouring of love for Barkley that he actually has two of the five highest-selling jerseys right now with the Kelly green threads coming in at No. 2 and the midnight green jersey coming in at No. 5, according to Eagles Nation and Fanatics/NFL Shop.
"Saquon Barkley Holds 2 Spots in the Top 5 Best Selling Jerseys in the NFL after Wk 1: #1) Caleb Williams, #2) Saquon Barkley (Kelly Green), #3) CJ Stroud, #4) Bo Nix, (and) #5) Saquon Barkley (Midnight Green) (via Fanatics/NFLShop)."
Barkley is a true superstar and Philadelphia is going to win a lot of games thanks to the impact that he is going to have on the field. It took only one game to see how he's going to fit in the Eagles' offense and it was a good sight.
