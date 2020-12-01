THREE-AND-OUT: Eagles Draft Position, Lack of Interceptions, and More

PHILADELPHIA – The sun tried to come out Tuesday morning after the Eagles lost to a Seattle Seahawks team that didn’t bring its ‘A’ game yet still won convincingly.

If there is any silver lining it’s that the Eagles, at 3-7-1, have the sixth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft at the moment. It could go even higher if they lose out, which is a very real possibility given the unraveling that is taking place on head coach Doug Pederson’s watch.

Of course, Howie Roseman would, as of now, be making that pick, so just how much of a silver lining selecting sixth or higher is open to debate.

After all, D.K. Metcalf continues to remind Roseman of the horrid mistake he made in taking J.J. Arcega-Whiteside over the Seahawks receiver in the second round of the 2019 draft.

Sure, other teams passed on Metcalf, too, but that doesn’t make anyone feel better when you see that Metcalf added another 10 catches and 177 yards to his resume against the Eagles on Monday night and now has 20 catches for 372 yards and one TD in three games against the Eagles in his blossoming career.

Arcega-Whitside, who has been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list the last two games, has 12 catches for 214 yards in his entire career spanning 23 games.

Roseman also passed on Justin Jefferson, who is a candidate to be the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Imagine a receiving corps of Metcalf and Jefferson.

On second thought, don’t imagine it, lest you drive yourself mad.

On to my three-and-out:

FIRST DOWN

Where are the interceptions? The Eagles have three, the fewest number in the league. Two of those came against Nick Mullens and the 49ers in Week 4. The other one came against the Giants’ Daniel Jones all the way back on Oct. 22.

Asked about it postgame, CB Darius Slay gave his reason why.

“I have been on a team like that with Detroit,” he said, referring to a low interception count. “I think we only had about seven, eight total. When you play a lot of man, your back is turned to the ball and it is hard getting those types of picks every play.

'When you see guys that play zone or guys that do a lot, those are the guys that make a lot of picks. When you play a lot of man, it is tough.”

Not sure that’s the reason, but if that’s what Slay believes, OK then.

SECOND DOWN

What’s up with Alshon Jeffery playing nearly as many snaps as Travis Fulgham? Jeffery’s snap count has gone from 18 to 5 and to 35 against the Seahawks. Fulgham played 37 vs. Seattle.

“Well, I think, Travis he's still a part of the offense and he knows he's got to continue to work hard each week and play well,” said head coach Doug Pederson. “And Alshon is improving and getting healthier. We have to be able to use both of those guys, they are two big targets for Carson. We've just got to continue to work and make sure that both guys are ready to go.”

At this point, does Jeffery matter when this season, which is virtually over and should be about next season, when Fulgham figures to be here and Jeffery doesn’t?

THIRD DOWN

Jalen Hurts’ role. It remains confusing and underutilized even though reports indicated he took more first-team reps during the week. He threw a pass for six yards on second-and-14 then was removed on third-and-eight with Carson Wentz coming in and taking a sack. Hurts’ next trip into the game came on third-and-two and all he did was handoff to Mile Sanders for a one-yard gain.

“The plan was to use him when we could,” said Pederson. “The way the game started, we just didn't have many opportunities, too many three and outs. I don't think we got a first down until the second quarter. We just didn't - we failed to execute. It just wasn't in the cards, I guess, so to speak, early in the football game. But no more, no less than what we would use him each week.”

