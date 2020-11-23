THREE-AND-OUT: The run game, third down, and Jason Kelce

Washington and Dallas won on Sunday.

The Eagles did not yet remain in first place in the HFC East despite losing both games after their bye week. It won’t be for much longer, though, if they play like they have played all season, and, frankly, there doesn’t seem to be any reason to expect that they will.

The players continue to cling to the belief that they will get it turned around over the final six games. The talk sounds awfully hollow, though.

“I know the men we have in this locker room,” said safety Rodney McLeod. “I’ve been to battle with a lot of them and from what I see, even on the field on Sundays, what I see throughout the week, that’s what keeps me encouraged and that’s what keeps me believing that we will turn this around.

“It’s on us individually to look ourselves in the mirror and get this thing fixed. No one else can do it for us. It’s going to take the 53-man that go out on the field next Monday to change the outcome.”

Ah, Monday and a visit from the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson, who is 4-0 in his career against the Eagles. That sure doesn’t sound promising for any hope of ending the Eagles’ misery.

Or maybe a loss will do just that, reduce the Eagle to just playing out the December string of games.

“This will be a great test for our football team,” said head coach Doug Pederson. “This will be a great sign to see really who’s in and who’s out. That’s the challenge to everybody. That’s just where we are.

“It’s a matter now is really challenging the leadership of the football team, challenging the coaches, challenging the guys to keep this thing together. There are six football games left. We still have an opportunity in our division, but it’s really going to challenge all of us moving forward.”

Before moving forward, here’s my three-and-out and more from Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

FIRST DOWN

What happened to the run game? After piling up 96 yards on 19 runs in the first half, the Eagles ran the ball just six times for 10 yards in the second half.

“Nothing really had changed,” said Miles Sanders, who coughed up a costly fumble in a first-and-goal from the 5 on the Eagles’ first possession of the game.

“They made a good adjustment in the run game. Just tried to get them on some play-action. Get a good groove going. That’s probably the only change, I could say. Not running away from not running the ball. They just made a good adjustment on the run game.”

Sort of begs the question, why didn’t the Eagles make any adjustments?

SECOND DOWN

Third down woes. Yes, they continued. A week after going 0-for-9 against the Giants, the Eagles were 2-for-12. They entered the game having converted just 23.8 percent of them in their previous four games, with only the Chicago Bears being worse. Additionally, the Browns had allowed 57 percent conversions on third down in their last three games.

“We’ve really struggled on third down and finding a way to stay on the field really been our name of the game over the years,” said QB Carson Wentz. “That’s how we need to be as an offense. We’re not sustaining drives and staying on the field and that’s something we have to take a hard look at.”

Obviously.

THIRD DOWN

Jason Kelce. Things looked bleak when the veteran center suffered a left elbow injury late in the first half of what was his 99th straight start. Kelce was back out there to start the second half with a large brace covering his left elbow.

“I just know that’s a tough son of a gun, probably the toughest player on our team, plays through whatever,” said Sanders. “He does what it takes to stay on the field and help us win, even in practice.”

If the injury isn’t too serious, Kelce will make his 100th straight start and 135th career start as an Eagle against the Seahawks.

BY THE NUMBERS

2: Lost fumbles by Miles Sanders this season, including one that ruined the Eagles’ first drive that had reached first-and-goal at the Browns’ 5.

3: Times the Eagles defense jumped offsides, with Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, and Brandon Graham each jumping.

4: Times the Eagles entered Browns territory on their first four drives of the game but came away without any points.

12: Targets for Travis Fulgham the last two games, but the WR who burst onto the scene with five strong games has made just two catches on those targets.

14: Interceptions for Carson Wentz this season, which ties the career-high he had in 16 games as a rookie and leads the NFL.

23: Tackles recorded by linebacker Alex Singleton in the last two games combined, including 11 against the Browns with one sack and one fumble recovery.

26: Years since the Browns had beaten the Eagles. Cleveland’s coach at that time was Bill Belichick.

40: Times Wentz has been sacked this season, including five against the Browns and he has now been sacked at least three timed in nine of the team’s 10 games this year.

235: Yards Wentz threw for, coming off back-to-back weeks in which he threw for a career-low 123 against the Cowboys and 208 last week against the Giants.

