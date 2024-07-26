Three Free Agents To Watch For Eagles With Training Camp Now Here
Training camp officially is here but that doesn't mean more moves can't get done.
In fact, there should be a flurry of moves over the next few weeks as some of the top free agents finally find new homes. There are a plethora of players out there who still could help impact the 2024 campaign.
Over the next few weeks, some of these players ultimately will end up signing for less than expected because the 2024 campaign is almost here. Also, there always are injuries throughout training camp and that will lead to some free agents finding roles.
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of cap space and could end up being in the market for a free agent or two before Week 1.
Here are three free agents that could make sense for Philadelphia:
Hunter Renfrow, Wide Receiver
Renfrow spent the first five seasons of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders but still is available on the open market. He could be a solid option to compete for Philadelphia's third receiver spot. He had 255 receiving yards on 25 catches but had his role reduced. He wouldn't cost much, but has upside.
Justin Simmons, Safety
Simmons is one of the top free agents still available. It's surprising that he even still is available after being named an All-Pro for the third straight season in 2023 and fourth time in the last five years. He is one of the best safeties in football and could fill a need for the Eagles, Safety has been an area talked about all offseason for the Eagles but they may not make a move because they are trying out James Bradberry at the spot. If the Eagles decide to add, Simmons should be toward the top of their list.
Charles Harris, Defensive End
The Eagles could use some more depth at the defensive end and Harris could be a solid option for a low cost. He spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Lions and is more of a depth option at this point. He combined for 2 1/2 sacks over the last two years in 19 games played but had 7 1/2 sacks in 2021.
There should be a lot of excitement swirling around Philadelphia right now but it wouldn't hurt to add more depth.
